Trump's budget cuts would hurt Washtenaw County, local officials say

Tuesday Mar 21

Local officials are speaking out against budget cuts proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the defunding of many federal programs would have wide-ranging negative consequences for Washtenaw County, including some of the most vulnerable members of society. Trump's budget plan would increase defense spending by roughly $54 billion, while taking money away from many other areas of government, including housing and human services dollars that trickle down to the local level.

