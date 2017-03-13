Trump visit draws mixed reactions from Washtenaw County officials
On one hand, economically, it's seen as an important opportunity to showcase the potential of the American Center for Mobility at the former Willow Run auto plant site in Ypsilanti Township, and possibly win Trump's support for federal funding to develop an automated vehicle proving grounds on the 300-plus acres. On the other hand, Trump isn't very well liked around here, a heavily Democratic community where he netted about a quarter of the vote in the 2016 election.
