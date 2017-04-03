Transgender flags raised in Michigan communities on Day of Visibility
A transgender pride flag was hoisted over Ypsilanti Police Headquarters on Friday in what officials called a symbol of individual identity and a show of support. At least seven other communities across Michigan also planned to fly the flag with stripes of baby blue and pink on Friday.
