State spends $1.5 million for math program but some schools don't know about it

With fewer than 40 percent of Michigan high school students demonstrating their math skills are up to par for college, state Rep. Tim Kelly was looking for a way to boost achievement. Kelly, R-Saginaw Township and chairman of the House Education Reform Committee, received a pitch for Algebra Nation , a program that includes online resources and lesson plans on algebra concepts.

