Public Hearing Wednesday On Chain Of Lakes Improvement Project

The Chain of Lakes project will be the focus of a public hearing this week in Hamburg Township. The Washtenaw County Board of Public Works will conduct a public hearing to hear objections to the proposed Chain of Lakes Improvement Project.

