New owners discuss changes for Arborland shopping center

Expect to see some changes at Arborland over the next year as new property owners take over and assess what to do with the 404,000-square-foot retail center in southeast Ann Arbor. New York-based Brixmor Property Group purchased Arborland, 3600 Washtenaw Ave., for $102 million, an acquisition announced March 6 that company leadership said was in the works since last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.