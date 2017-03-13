New owners discuss changes for Arborl...

New owners discuss changes for Arborland shopping center

Friday Mar 10 Read more: MLive.com

Expect to see some changes at Arborland over the next year as new property owners take over and assess what to do with the 404,000-square-foot retail center in southeast Ann Arbor. New York-based Brixmor Property Group purchased Arborland, 3600 Washtenaw Ave., for $102 million, an acquisition announced March 6 that company leadership said was in the works since last year.

Chicago, IL

