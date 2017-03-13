Hundreds expected to protest Trump du...

Hundreds expected to protest Trump during Michigan visit

Washtenaw County Commissioner Michelle Deatrick is helping organize a protest of President Donald Trump when he visits Ypsilanti Township on Wednesday, March 15. "We are expecting several hundred people, which is a big number on such short notice," said Deatrick, a Democrat from Superior Township and lead organizer with a group called Michigan to Believe In. Trump's visit was announced Monday and organizers have acted quickly to plan a peaceful protest, details of which are now available.

