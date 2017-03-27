Great Lakes Myth Societya s Timothy M...

Great Lakes Myth Societya s Timothy Monger lights the way with long-awaited solo effort

Timothy Monger, co-founder of the beloved Great Lakes Myth Society, recently released his third solo album, Amber Lantern . The album bubbles over with delicately orchestrated pop songs and "harmony-forward" vocals, with folk instrumentation center stage.

