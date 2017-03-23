Former Michigan player Lewis charged with domestic violence
In this Thursday, March 16, 2017, former University of Michigan football player and projected top round NFL draft pick Jourdan Lewis walks into Washtenaw County 15th District Court for an arraignment, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Lewis has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence after authorities said he assaulted his girlfriend.
