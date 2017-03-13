Former Michigan football player Jourdan Lewis faces domestic violence charge
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has authorized a domestic violence charge against former University of Michigan football player and projected top round NFL draft pick Jourdan Lewis, according to court records. Police were called to Lewis' residence in the 3000 block of Signature Boulevard about 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, for a domestic violence call, Lige said.
