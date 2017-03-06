Find local fish fry spots throughout ...

Find local fish fry spots throughout Washtenaw County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: MLive.com

Fat Tuesday and the accompanying paczki have come and gone, and now local churches and organizations are preparing for the Lenten tradition of eating fish on the Fridays before Easter Sunday. Lent began Wednesday, March 1 and ends Thursday, April 13. A fish fry can be seen as fundraisers or simply a social activity for a parish or community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13) Jan '17 The Big Phart 8
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16) Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
News Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kelly Lite 1
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC