Find local fish fry spots throughout Washtenaw County
Fat Tuesday and the accompanying paczki have come and gone, and now local churches and organizations are preparing for the Lenten tradition of eating fish on the Fridays before Easter Sunday. Lent began Wednesday, March 1 and ends Thursday, April 13. A fish fry can be seen as fundraisers or simply a social activity for a parish or community.
