Controlled Burn Planned This Morning At Whitmore Lake Preserve

Passerby's might notice fire coming from a nature preserve in Northfield Township today but officials say there is no cause for alarm. The Washtenaw County Parks is planning a controlled/prescribed burn at the new Whitmore Lake Preserve Park near the intersection of Seven Mile and Nollar Road.

