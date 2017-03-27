Continued recovery ahead for Washtenaw economy despite concerns
Washtenaw County's economy will see slow but steady progress over the next three years, with the creation of around 9,700 jobs, though economists are concerned about the possible impact of President Trump's administration. The newly released Washtenaw County Economic Outlook forecasts sustained job growth, growing real wages and moderate inflation from 2017 into 2019, and an increasing employment rate.
