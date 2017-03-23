Census estimates show western Michigan population rising
Newly released Census Bureau estimates show communities in parts of western Michigan with relatively strong population growth versus other parts of the state. The figures released Thursday show Kent County, which includes Grand Rapids, added 6,078 people between 2015 and 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|The Big Phart
|8
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ...
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC