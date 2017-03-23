Census estimates show western Michiga...

Census estimates show western Michigan population rising

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Newly released Census Bureau estimates show communities in parts of western Michigan with relatively strong population growth versus other parts of the state. The figures released Thursday show Kent County, which includes Grand Rapids, added 6,078 people between 2015 and 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13) Jan '17 The Big Phart 8
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16) Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
News Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kelly Lite 1
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC