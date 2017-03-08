Ann Arbor's Arborland shopping center sold for $102 million
New York-based Brixmor Property Group has purchased Arborland in southeast Ann Arbor for $102 million, with plans to enhance and increase retailers located within the shopping center. The acquisition of Arborland, 3600 Washtenaw Ave., was announced Monday, March 6. A company statement said Brixmor "intends to leverage its local market expertise, deep retailer relationships and value creation capabilities to drive cash flow growth."
