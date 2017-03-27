3 more SE Mich. SOS let you hold spot...

3 more SE Mich. SOS let you hold spot in line, make appointment

Offices in Ann Arbor, Oak Park and Sterling Heights now offer the innovative MI-TIME Line service that allows customers to use their phones or computers to make appointments or hold their place in line, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today. "Customers who can't hop online to ExpressSOS.com now can take advantage of the MI-TIME Line service at our offices in Ann Arbor, Oak Park and Sterling Heights," Johnson said.

