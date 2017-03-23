1966 Michigan UFO flap continues to i...

1966 Michigan UFO flap continues to intrigue

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Unexplained Mysteries

The peculiar series of events began on March 14th when local police officers reported seeing a number of mysterious lights in the sky heading at high speed over Lima Township. The lights were spotted again the next day at the Ohio border and then several more time at various locations across Washtenaw County over the course of the week.

