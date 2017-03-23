1966 Michigan UFO flap continues to intrigue
The peculiar series of events began on March 14th when local police officers reported seeing a number of mysterious lights in the sky heading at high speed over Lima Township. The lights were spotted again the next day at the Ohio border and then several more time at various locations across Washtenaw County over the course of the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unexplained Mysteries.
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|The Big Phart
|8
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ...
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC