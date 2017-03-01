Where to find paczki for Fat Tuesday across Washtenaw County
The day before Lent calls for a treat known in a variety of ways- cinnamon or powder sugar-covered, filled with Bavarian cream or fruit filling-known as the Polish paczki. The Ann Arbor News has compiled a list of businesses in Washtenaw County that hungry customers can find their favorite treats for Fat Tuesday, which falls on February 28 this year.
