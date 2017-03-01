Washtenaw County under severe thunderstorm warning
The National Weather Service issued the warning at 3:09 p.m. It remains in effect until 3:45 p.m. for eastern Washtenaw County. The NWS reports a thunderstorm is moving through the county at 60 miles per hour.
