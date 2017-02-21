Urgent Pavement Repairs On Northbound...

Urgent Pavement Repairs On Northbound US-23 Prompt Lane Closure

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

Urgent pavement repairs on northbound US-23 in Washtenaw County could impact travel for local commuters and motorists. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the right lane on the ramp from westbound M-14 to northbound US-23 is closed for urgent pavement repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13) Jan 30 The Big Phart 8
News Voting in Ann Arbor in full swing as people rea... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16) Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC