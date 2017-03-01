Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lenawee, Washtenaw counties until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Lenawee and Washtenaw counties until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced late Tuesday night. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Monroe, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Livingston counties until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

