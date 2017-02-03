One dead following I-94 accident near Chelsea involving stopped vehicle
One person is dead after an accident that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 31, on westbound Interstate 94 near Kalmbach Road in Washtenaw County. Sgt. Jeff Munoz, of the Michigan State Police Brighton Post, confirmed the accident occurred around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when one vehicle ran into another that had been stopped along the roadway.
