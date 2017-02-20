No traces of voter fraud found in Mich.'s immigrant-dense areas
A new study of Michigan's most heavily immigrant counties found no evidence to support President Trump's wild assertion that three to five million people voted illegally last November. The analysis by Anderson Economic Group in East Lansing found that if the President's conjecture were true, Michigan's hypothetical share of the alleged fraudulent votes would have been about 250,000.
