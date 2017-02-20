Lack of high-speed Internet in rural ...

Lack of high-speed Internet in rural Michigan spurs new legislation

Friday Feb 10 Read more: MLive.com

State Rep. Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, wants to see an expansion of high-speed Internet services into some of Michigan's more rural areas, including parts of Washtenaw County she represents. Lasinski this week introduced a bill to amend the Michigan Public Improvements Act to allow townships to use special assessments to fund broadband and communications projects in areas that still need high-speed Internet.

