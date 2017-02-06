Group tours Monroe County to tout big 200th anniversary shindigs
The bevy of Monroe County residents at last year's fair who were unable to identify how their county got its name won't have any excuses after a yearlong celebration ends. The second-oldest county in Michigan turns 200 in July, and plans for bicentennial events, dedications, and other activities are beginning to take shape.
