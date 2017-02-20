Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to the revised Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments to the newly-revised Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards created by legislation he signed in Oct. 2016 to modernize policing standards.
