EPA to conduct primary investigation into 1,4-dioxine plume in Ann Arbor, Scio Township
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will begin an examination into the Gelman 1,4-dioxane plume spreading through the groundwater of Ann Arbor and Scio Township. The EPA will determine if the pollution qualifies for federal Superfund cleanup.
