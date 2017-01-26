Washtenaw Reads 2017 Author Event: Kathryn J. Edin & H. Luke...
For months hundreds of community members throughout Washtenaw County have been reading and discussing the award-winning book $2.00 a Day: Living on Almost Nothing in America by Kathryn J. Edin & H. Luke Shaefer, which was selected for Washtenaw Reads in September by a panel of community judges. Join us for an unforgettable evening as both authors discuss the themes of this unforgettable book.
