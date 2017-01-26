Trump Signs Executive Order to Build ...

Trump Signs Executive Order to Build Wall, Gets Tough on Immigration #Umich Experts Can Comment

Jan. 25, 2017 Contact: Nardy Baeza Bickel, 734-763-7084, [email protected] U-M has a satellite uplink TV studio and an ISDN radio line for interviews. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday instructing federal agencies to work regarding the construction of the wall with Mexico, defund sanctuary cities and enforce immigration law.

