Orr and Contreras Honored at Unified's Wine Cellar Benefit

Dozens of wine lovers gathered on Nov. 30 at Bona Sera Cafe in Ypsilanti for the 13th Annual Wine Cellar benefit for Unified - HIV and Beyond. Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the merger between AIDS Partnership Michigan and HARC that created Unified - HIV and Beyond, and the final year of the Wine Cellar event, organizers went all-out to honor the fundraiser's originators, Keith Orr and Martin Contreras.

