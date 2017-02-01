News Briefs: Jan. 29

News Briefs: Jan. 29

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: The Eastern Echo

Nominations for the 2016 EMU-FT Part-Time Lecturers Distinguished Teaching Awards close Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. Due to the short notice of the nomination availability, supporting materials can be submitted through Feb. 10. This award is open to all part-time lecturers at Eastern Michigan University who have completed one teaching year at the university and demonstrate the ability to "promote creative and critical thinking; to facilitate students' ability to extend their learning beyond their prior knowledge and develop a more comprehensive view of the field, themselves and the world"-among other criteria.

