MSP Says Annual Toys For Tots & Salvation Army Drives Successful
A yearly event that works to provide for families within the community during the holiday season was once again able to make a big impact. The Michigan State Police partnered with both Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army over the past holiday season in an effort to provide for families in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.
