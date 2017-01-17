Michigan center picked as driverless vehicle proving ground
The U.S. Department of Transportation has designated a testing facility in Michigan for driverless vehicles as a proving ground for such technology. Those involved in the effort say proposals were sought for the Automated Vehicle Proving Grounds Pilot program after it was announced last year and 10 facilities were selected, including the American Center for Mobility in Washtenaw County's Ypsilanti Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voting in Ann Arbor in full swing as people rea...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ...
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC