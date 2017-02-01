MDOT Announces Weekend Lane Closures ...

MDOT Announces Weekend Lane Closures On US-23

Friday Jan 27

Lane closures on US-23 are scheduled this weekend in Livingston and Washtenaw counties. Starting today at 8pm, there will be a single lane closure on southbound US-23 between 6 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road.

