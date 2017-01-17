JTCC Elects New Leadership Team
As they do each year at their December board meeting, the Jim Toy Community Center Board of Directors gathered to elect new leadership for 2017. As the community enters into a year of political and cultural uncertainty, the JTTC's work to serve -- and advocate on behalf of -- the LGBTQ community of greater Washtenaw County will be more important than ever before.
