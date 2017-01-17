House Dems Elect Moss, Zemke as Caucu...

House Dems Elect Moss, Zemke as Caucus Whip, Chair

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pridesource.com

The House Democrats held elections to fill their caucus's leadership positions for the next two years as a new session begins this week. State Rep. Jeremy Moss was elected to serve as the House Democratic Caucus Whip and state Rep. Adam Zemke was chosen to be the House Democratic Caucus Chair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voting in Ann Arbor in full swing as people rea... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
News Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kelly Lite 1
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC