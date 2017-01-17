House Dems Elect Moss, Zemke as Caucus Whip, Chair
The House Democrats held elections to fill their caucus's leadership positions for the next two years as a new session begins this week. State Rep. Jeremy Moss was elected to serve as the House Democratic Caucus Whip and state Rep. Adam Zemke was chosen to be the House Democratic Caucus Chair.
