Have you tested your home for radon? Ann Arbor area is a natural hotspot

Monday Jan 16

If you live in Washtenaw County, which is a natural radon hotspot, there's a good chance the radioactive gas is getting inside your home, and you might need to install a mitigation system to be safe. During the month of January, which is National Radon Action Month, county public health officials are encouraging residents to test their homes to be sure they're not exposed to dangerous levels of radon, which can cause lung cancer.

