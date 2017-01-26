Gov. Snyder seeks civilians' opinions on trust in police

Fines Younger, 5, learns how to turn the lights and sound the siren from Flint Police Officer Nelson Hadley while sitting in the driver's seat of police car while law enforcement agencies gather for Light Up the City on Thursday, June 9, 2016, at Cook Park on the city's east side. More than 70 Flint residents participated in an effort to form bonds and build trust with police officers in the community.

