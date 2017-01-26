EMU announces awards for upholding ideals of Martin Luther King Jr.
Two active Eastern Michigan University students, a longtime Washtenaw County public servant and a faculty member were honored this week for exemplifying the values and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and their contributions to the university and the community.
