County looks to settle clerk's lawsuit over technology fund

Wednesday Jan 25

After a closed session, county commissioners gave tentative approval this week for county lawyers to open settlement discussions with Gleason's attorneys. Gleason filed the lawsuit last summer, claiming the county misspent a $6.5 million technology fund that was meant for upgrades in his office.

