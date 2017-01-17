A public hearing to consider the poss...

A public hearing to consider the possible parole of John Rawls, #197691

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 2, 2017 to consider the possible parole of John Rawls, #197691. It will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the T-100 Training Center; G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson, Michigan.

