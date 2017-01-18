$1.8M in federal funds to help protec...

$1.8M in federal funds to help protect Huron River watershed

Tuesday Jan 3

Roughly $1.8 million in federal funding is being awarded to a group of regional partners to help protect the Huron River watershed. Over the next five years, the funds are expected to be used to protect lands through new conservation agreements and support agricultural landowners who implement best practices with respect to water quality.

