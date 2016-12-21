Will new judge make a difference in G...

Will new judge make a difference in Gelman plume legal battle?

Sunday Dec 18

Before a hearing in the Gelman dioxane plume case got underway Thursday, Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Tim Connors told the attorneys in the courtroom he didn't need to hear a lot of background. "I'm familiar with the case," Connors said, noting he read the briefs filed by each attorney, and even though he is newly presiding over the high-profile litigation between the state and the polluter, he understands the legal history.

Chicago, IL

