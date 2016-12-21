What 2017 could bring in business and development to Washtenaw County
Washtenaw County officials issued a request for proposals earlier this year for the roughly 13.5-acre vacant property at 2270 Platt Road, just south of Washtenaw Avenue next to County Farm Park on Ann Arbor's east side. Six proposals for development are currently being reviewed, and a decision from the county board of commissioners could be made in the first few months of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voting in Ann Arbor in full swing as people rea...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ...
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC