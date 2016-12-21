Washtenaw County man wins $364K playing lottery online

A Washtenaw County man received an interesting email over the weekend, alerting him he'd won some money in the Fantasy 5 drawing held on Friday, Dec. 2, "I didn't know I had won until I read an email from the Lottery the next morning that told me I needed to log in to my account to claim the prize," said the player. "The email didn't say how much I'd won, and when I logged in to my Lottery account and saw it was the jackpot I couldn't believe it."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.