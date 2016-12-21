Washtenaw County concedes it can't enforce disposable bag ordinance
Washtenaw County officials are dropping plans to enforce local regulations designed to cut down on the use of disposable grocery bags. A new state law in Michigan prevents the county's bag ordinance from taking effect in 2017, county officials concede.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voting in Ann Arbor in full swing as people rea...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ...
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC