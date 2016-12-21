This Video Of A Cop Pulling Over Another Cop For Suspected Drunk Driving Is So Painful To Watch
Despite what movies like Zootopia show, police officers are people. Well, except for those police dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voting in Ann Arbor in full swing as people rea...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ...
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC