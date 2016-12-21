Teen pleads guilty to murder in fatal...

Teen pleads guilty to murder in fatal October shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A 17-year-old Ypsilanti boy has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the fatal October shooting of an 18-year-old. Delreno Gracey pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Washtenaw County courtroom to the murder charge, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voting in Ann Arbor in full swing as people rea... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
News Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kelly Lite 1
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC