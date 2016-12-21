St. Joe's Holiday Ball helps raise $1.5 million for mental health services

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has raised $1.5 million in an effort to fund mental health services in Washtenaw County, in part through its annual Holiday Ball held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Laura Blodgett, spokesperson for St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, confirmed the amount Tuesday and said it could increase with additional gifts through the end of 2016. "That is the most we've raised in the 41-year history," Blodgett said of the $1.5 million accumulated through the Holiday Ball.

