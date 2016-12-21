Schools can ban firearms from district property, Michigan Court of Appeals says

Michigan school districts have the right to ban firearms from buildings and school-sponsored events, the Court of Appeals ruled in separate cases out of Washtenaw and Genesee counties. In published decisions released Thursday, Dec. 15, justices said state law does not preempt districts from enacting policies that "effectively protect students and employees from potential acts or threats of violence,'' referencing specifically a policy enacted in Ann Arbor.

